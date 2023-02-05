A tractor-trailer collided with a truck carrying millions of bees Tuesday morning at US 301 and Interstate 10 in Jacksonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALDWIN, Fla. — I-10 Westbound at US-301 was partially closed Tuesday morning after a semitruck was involved in an accident -- and released unexpected guests on commuters in the Baldwin area.

Florida Highway Patrol said the truck was carrying at least one million of bees, which were ... no longer in the truck.

Good news: As of 7:30 a.m., you can BEE assured that you are safe on your way to work. The bees are in the trap!

Beekeepers were in the area to help FHP round up the escaped passengers and save the day.