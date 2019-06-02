WINDERMERE, Fla. — Do you ever have one of those days where you don't like to look at your own reflection?

The crane in the video Cassy Rivers captured can attest to that feeling.

Rivers says she decided to film the large crane after she heard a loud banging noise while she was preparing for Super Bowl Sunday in Windermere, Florida.

"What are you doing," She asked the large bird in the video as she came around the corner and found the bird banging and pecking at the glass door.

The crane appeared to be so agitated at its reflection, it starts going full force at it, flapping its wings and even kicking at the door.

"Oh, that's not your buddy," Rivers said as she watched the bird continue to flap at the door.

Rivers says her husband let the dogs out of the house around that time, and the crane eventually decided to leave the front porch and join the other cranes.

"Some crazy birds around here, now go on and bother someone else," Rivers said as the birds began to walk away.

