MIAMI — At least one person has been rescued and one person is missing after a plane crashed in North Miami, CBS affiliate WFOR reports.

U.S. Coast Guard members, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and other rescue officials responded to rescue calls for a downed Conquest Air 504, Convair aircraft, which landed 20 miles southeast of Opa-Locka Executive Airport around 12:15 p.m. Friday.

The Coast Guard helicopter lowered a rescue blanket and hoisted a man into the helicopter.

The FAA confirmed that two people were on board, but only one person was rescued. The plane was headed from Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahama to Opa Locka Executive Airport when it crashed.

Conquest Air is a cargo company that provides daily cargo service between the Bahamas and Miami daily, according to their website.

The FAA released the following statement following the plane crash:

Conquest Air 504, a Convair aircraft, landed in the water about 20 miles southeast of Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF) at about 12:15 p.m. The US Coast Guard responded to the scene for search and rescue. Preliminary indication is that two people were on board. The aircraft departed from Lynden Pindling International Airport in Nassau, Bahamas and was headed to OPF.

Stay with 10News for further details on this developing story.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.