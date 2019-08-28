TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn toward a possible Florida landfall, OneBlood is urging people who can donate to do so.

OneBlood says making sure there is a ready blood supply before, during and after storms is crucial.

All blood types are needed, but there is an increased need for O Negative and O Positive blood as well as platelet donations, according to OneBlood.

OneBlood is asking people to make donating blood part of their storm preparations.

You can find a donation site near you on OneBlood’s website.

Dorian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon near the U.S. Virgin Islands. It could possibly make landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.

