TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Dorian continues to churn toward a possible Florida landfall, OneBlood is urging people who can donate to do so.
OneBlood says making sure there is a ready blood supply before, during and after storms is crucial.
All blood types are needed, but there is an increased need for O Negative and O Positive blood as well as platelet donations, according to OneBlood.
OneBlood is asking people to make donating blood part of their storm preparations.
You can find a donation site near you on OneBlood’s website.
Dorian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon near the U.S. Virgin Islands. It could possibly make landfall in Florida as a Category 3 hurricane.
