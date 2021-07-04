Zoo Miami welcomes two newborn giraffes

The calves are the 54th & 55th giraffes born in the zoo's history!

MIAMI — As one baby giraffe made its exhibit debut, Zoo Miami welcomed another giraffe calf to its family, reaching a big milestone!

The male calf, which has not been named yet, was born on April 2. On Monday, he walked onto the exhibit with his mother and other members of the herd, curiously exploring his new surroundings.

Before then, the calf had been held inside a holding area with his mother, giving them time to bond, zoo officials said,

Zoo Miami said before his debut, the calf had a physical Sunday, weighing a whopping 181 pounds!

He is the seventh baby born to Mia, his 14-year-old mother. The first-time father is a 4-year-old named Malcolm.

As this newborn was making his exhibit debut, Zuri, a 6-year-old female, was giving birth Monday behind the scenes.

Zoo officials say the healthy female weighed 119 pounds during a neonatal exam.

Should everything continue to go well, Zuri and her calf will join the herd on exhibit Wednesday.

Malcolm is also the father making this his second calf.

The newborn marks a special milestone as she is the 55th giraffe born in the zoo’s history!

The status of giraffe in the wild has recently been elevated from a “species of least concern” to “vulnerable” by the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to significant reductions in their populations over the last several years.