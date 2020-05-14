Have you seen Makaylah Sneed? Florida teen vanishes

ORLANDO, Fla. — Have you seen Makaylah Sneed?
The 16-year-old Orlando girl was last seen on Sunday, May 10.
Her family is worried because she needs medication and it is unclear whether she has it with her, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Makaylah is 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 250 pounds. She has a light brown skin with long, black, braided hair with burgundy tips.
Makaylah was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe and a red, white and blue jacket. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 407-836-4357.
