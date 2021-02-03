Condemned Orange County condo complex goes up in flames

The complex has been condemned for years, according to WKMG.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters have been working for hours to put out a massive fire at a former condo complex in Orange County.

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews were working to get the fire under control Tuesday morning.

WKMG reports the fire started at what used to be the Blossom Park condos. The complex has been condemned for years, according to WKMG.

WKMG says there have been no reports of injuries.

#BreakingOvernight The old Blossom Park condo complex on landstreet road is now on fire. Orange County fire crews are actively working to extinguish the flames. Surrounding roads are blocked off. I’ll have a live report at 6 and 6:30 this morning. pic.twitter.com/XaVSxkLk3a — Treasure Roberts (@News6Treasure) March 2, 2021