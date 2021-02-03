Condemned Orange County condo complex goes up in flames

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters have been working for hours to put out a massive fire at a former condo complex in Orange County.
Orange County Fire Rescue said crews were working to get the fire under control Tuesday morning.
WKMG reports the fire started at what used to be the Blossom Park condos. The complex has been condemned for years, according to WKMG.
WKMG says there have been no reports of injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
