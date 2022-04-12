Florida deputies arrest man accused of trying to kidnap child

Vinh Nguyen, 37, allegedly drove away in his SUV when the attempt wasn't successful.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies arrested a man who they say grabbed a child before they could get away from him.

Vinh Nguyen, 37, is charged with false imprisonment, luring or enticing of a child and battery, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities accuse Nguyen of trying to kidnap the child Monday morning in the area of Semoran Boulevard and Dahlia Drive in eastern Orange County. After the attempt, he took off in his SUV, investigators said.

Nguyen was arrested Tuesday morning following a tip.