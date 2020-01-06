Florida sheriff, police chief kneel in solidarity with demonstrators

"We share the grief in the killing of George Floyd," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — After another night of tense protests around the country, some law enforcement agencies are taking a stand -- and sometimes a knee -- to show solidarity with their communities.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office shared a photo on Facebook Sunday showing Sheriff John Mina and Chief Orlando Rolon kneeling with a large group of people during a protest.

The sheriff's office and the police department said they "#TakeAKnee in solidarity with demonstrators. We share the grief in the killing of George Floyd."

