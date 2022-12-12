30 people displaced following Orlando apartment fire

A police officer said he saw flames coming from inside an apartment unit upon arrival.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Dozens of people were evacuated from their homes at an Orlando apartment complex after a fire erupted on Sunday morning.

Body camera video from 4:42 a.m. shows footage as flames hindered people from getting out of their home at the Avalon Apartments on South Semoran Boulevard, one person told an officer.

"There's three ladies on the back balcony, they can't get down," one man told a first responder.

The video shows firefighters and police officers rush to help them with a ladder. They were helped down from their balcony a short time after. Thirty people were displaced as a result of the fire, the department said in a Facebook post.