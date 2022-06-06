Police: 1 dead after car drops off interchange onto I-4 in Orlando

The I-4 express lanes and both entrances to the interstate from State Road 408 remain closed.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A deadly crash on Interstate 4 in Orlando has shut down the express lanes and both entrances to the interstate from State Road 408, according to police.

The Orlando Police Department said it appears a car dropped from the SR-408 interchange onto I-4, news station WKMG reports.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the crash is expected to cause significant delays.

All westbound lanes of I-4 were reopened around noon. The express lanes in both directions, as well as both SR-408 ramps, remain closed.