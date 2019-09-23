ORLANDO, Fla. — Two 6-year-olds arrested at school by an Orlando police officer will have their records cleared as State Attorney Aramis Ayala confirmed her office would not prosecute the children.

The Orlando Sentinel reports Ayala spoke with Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón, who also did not want the children prosecuted. Both were arrested on misdemeanor battery charges.

WKMG-TV last week reported 6-year-old Kaia Rolle was handcuffed and arrested for throwing a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy. Her grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, claimed the girl had acted out due to a side effect of a lack of sleep from a medical condition.

RELATED: 6-year-old Florida girl arrested after tantrum at school

The TV station also reported another student was arrested by Officer Dennis Turner. New reports identified that child as 6 years old, as well.

The Sentinel says Turner was suspended amid an investigation of the arrests. It is city police policy that all arrests of children younger than 12 require a watch commanders' approval, and Turner reportedly did not seek it.

"I refuse to play any role in the school to prison pipeline," said Ayala, according to the Sentinel. “... The criminal process ends here today."

"The children will not be prosecuted."

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter