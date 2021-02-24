Orlando City soccer player arrested for sexual assault, sheriff says

The soccer team reportedly acquired the player earlier this month.

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A soccer player with the Orlando City SC has been charged with sexual battery, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office says.

According to deputies, on Feb. 21 a woman reported she had been sexually assaulted by two men.

Following the evidence and information, the woman provided, detectives, say they identified Jonathan Suarez-Cortes and Rafael Suarez, Jr. as the men believed to be responsible.

Suarez-Cortes and Suarez were arrested on Feb. 23.

During a news conference Wednesday, Sheriff Marco Lopez said Jonathan Suarez-Cortes was a soccer player.

“It pretty much started as consensual with one of the brothers and at one point the other brother decided he wanted to engage. The victim said, ‘no.’ No means no. They continued and... that’s when the rape began and they were subsequently arrested after the victim (reported it),” Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said.

According to the Orlando City SC's website, the team acquired Jonathan Suarez on a "one-year loan with an option to buy" from Querétaro FC earlier this month. Jail records and a release from the team show the same birthdate and height.

"Late Tuesday night, Orlando City SC became aware that defender Jonathan Suárez was arrested in Osceola County," the team wrote in a statement obtained by WKMG. "The Club takes these allegations very seriously and is currently gathering more information. No further comment will be provided by the Club until additional investigation of the alleged incident is complete."