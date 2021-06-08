2 Florida construction workers trapped in bucket truck 40-feet above ground

The line was still charged when crews got to the scene.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue says it is working on getting two construction workers down from a bucket truck after they hit a transmission line.

Crews say the workers are stuck at least 40-feet above the ground.

Firefighters said it all started just after 11 a.m. The line was still charged when crews got to the scene so they had to wait for Duke Energy to arrive.

Power crews arrived at the scene just before noon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

Technical rescue at 2500 Consulate Drive. 2 construction workers hit a transmission line with their bucket truck. Stuck 40 feet up. Line still charged. Extended operation. Duke energy 1 hour out. PIO on Scene. Media staging on Consulate. pic.twitter.com/nQ8NDtpoW9 — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) June 8, 2021