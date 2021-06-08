x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Florida

2 Florida construction workers trapped in bucket truck 40-feet above ground

The line was still charged when crews got to the scene.
Credit: Orange County Fire Rescue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue says it is working on getting two construction workers down from a bucket truck after they hit a transmission line. 

Crews say the workers are stuck at least 40-feet above the ground. 

Firefighters said it all started just after 11 a.m. The line was still charged when crews got to the scene so they had to wait for Duke Energy to arrive.

Power crews arrived at the scene just before noon, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter

 