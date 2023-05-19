Digital traffic sign in Orlando displays anti-gay message, police say

Police say a digital traffic sign appeared to have been tampered with.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A digital traffic sign in Orlando displaying an anti-gay message has sparked an investigation.

According to the Orlando Police Department, at approximately 3:54 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a suspicious incident call in the area of Lake Nona Boulevard and Nemours Parkway.

Police say a digital traffic sign appeared to have been tampered with. The message on the sign read "Kill All Gays."

"We are currently investigating the incident," the department said in an email.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.