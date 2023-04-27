x
Florida

Pilot of small plane hits parked plane at Orlando airport

There was no report of injuries at this time, and only one person was involved in the crash, authorities say.
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a pilot of a small plane crashed into a parked plane at an Orlando airport.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. Thursday at the Orlando Executive Airport. The pilot of a single-engine Cessna 172 "struck the wing and fuselage" of a parked single-engine Cessna 210, a statement from the FAA detailed. 

The Cessna 210 was unoccupied at the time of the crash, the agency added. 

Few other details about the crash are known, including what led up to the crash or if the pilot of the Cessna 172 was hurt.

