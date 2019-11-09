ORLANDO, Fla. — A group of Orlando firefighters donned all of their gear and climbed 110 floors of the Bank of America building to honor and remember first responders.

The 110 floors of the building represent the floors climbed by first responders in the World Trade Center after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Orlando Fire Department said the move was to "honor the fallen first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001."

