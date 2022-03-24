Florida ice cream shop goes cashless after string of robberies

The ice cream chain is temporarily ditching the safe in an attempt to deter any thieves.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida ice cream shop will soon be asking for debit or credit after a string of robberies forced the company to go cashless.

On Facebook, the Orlando-based Kelly’s Homemade Ice Cream said several area businesses were broken into overnight. So, "out of an abundance of caution," the ice cream shop said it'd be going cashless in all locations.

WESH reports that the company's ice cream shops had been robbed four times over the last five months. The owners say the businesses lost around $6,000 from the robberies, not including any repair costs, according to the news outlet.