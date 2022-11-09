Orlando International Airport closes its doors ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Leaders with the airport say the closure will last until "circumstances permit operations resume."

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole continues in its path to make landfall on the east coast of Florida, surrounding areas are preparing for possible impacts from the storm.

Orlando International Airport announced Tuesday on Twitter that it will be ceasing commercial operations starting from 4 p.m. Wednesday.

"We will continue to monitor Tropical Storm Nicole to determine the potential impact at MCO," the tweet read. "We ask you to please continue to work with your airline directly in regards to your specific flight.

Operational Update – Tropical Storm Nicole

Together with our partners, a decision has been made to cease commercial operations at 4:00pm on Wednesday, November 9th, until circumstances permit operations resume. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) November 8, 2022

As of Wednesday morning, Tampa International Airport leaders said it does not anticipate closing airport operations. The Tampa-based airport's website says in a weather alert that it is monitoring Nicole and will remain open at this time.