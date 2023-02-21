Orlando man accused of carjacking, forcing victim to drive home for Apple ID info

Yandel Ortiz is accused of approaching a man at a RaceTrac Tuesday afternoon at gunpoint, local media reports.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 19-year-old Orlando man is in custody facing more than a dozen charges after an armed carjacking on Tuesday, according to the sheriff's office.

Ortiz ordered the man to get back inside his vehicle while he got into the passenger seat, WKMG wrote. Ortiz then demanded the man to give him all of his belonging and fired a round into the windshield to "prove he was being serious."

The arrest report says that the man gave Ortiz an iPhone, gold chain, diamond earrings, an engagement ring and wedding band.

The news outlet said Ortiz wanted the man's Apple ID information for the iPhone and the man said his wife had the information. Ortiz reportedly forced the man to drive home to get the information at gunpoint.

"Upon arrival at the victim’s home, Ortiz let him go inside to ask his wife for the Apple ID details, though the victim instead locked the doors, told his family to go upstairs and called law enforcement," WKMG wrote.

Ortiz reportedly fled from the man's home but was found by deputies at a gas station.

Deputies said that no one was shot or killed during the incident.