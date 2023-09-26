Orlando man dead after crashing Corvette during test drive

Troopers said the man was speeding when the crash happened.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla — A 20-year-old Orlando man died in a crash while test-driving a Corvette Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the man was speeding when the crash happened. It is believed the 20-year-old driver collided with a Honda head-on.

WKMG reported that the driver and his passenger were employees of a local car dealership and they were out testing driving the sports car.

The crash caused the Corvette to run off the roadway and overturned into a ditch. FHP said the car landed on its right side in the tree line.