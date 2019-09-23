An Orlando police officer has been fired after he reportedly arrested two 6-year-old children.

Reserve Officer Dennis Turner was terminated Monday morning, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón confirmed during a news conference.

"It was clear today when I came in to work that basically there was no other remedy but to terminate this officer," Rolón explained.

WKMG-TV last week reported 6-year-old Kaia Rolle was handcuffed and arrested for throwing a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy. Her grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, claimed the girl had acted out due to a side effect of a lack of sleep from a medical condition.

The TV station reported another student was arrested by Officer Turner. While police initially suggested that student was 8, Rolón later clarified that child was also only 6 years old.

Neither child will be prosecuted. And, their records will be cleared.

Rolón, a grandfather to three young children, said he could only imagine how traumatic the arrests were for everyone involved. On behalf of the police department, he publicly apologized to the children involved and their families.

"I was sick to my stomach when I heard this," Rolón said. "...We were all appalled. We could not fathom the idea of a 6-year-old being put in the back of a police car."

On Friday, Orlando police officers received a special notice reminding them that policy specifically prohibits the arrests of children under 12 years old -- unless they receive manager approval. Going forward, the chief promised to personally remind officers of that policy.

