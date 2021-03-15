Orlando police officer dies 3 years after shooting placed him in a coma

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nearly three years after Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia was shot in the head during a standoff with an armed suspect holding four children hostage, the police department announced he passed away on Monday.
Valencia was shot and wounded through the front door of an Orlando apartment, where Gary Lindsey Jr. is accused of killing four kids -- including two of his own -- before taking his own life.
The officer had been in a coma since the incident.
According to the police department, Valencia retired in October 2020 and was awarded a Purple Heart for his efforts on that night.
"Officer Valencia risked his life for people he didn't even know -- a risk that many in the law enforcement take without question," Orlando Police Department said in a statement.
"Since that tragic night, Officer Valencia has been fighting for his life with this family by his side."
WKMG reports that five months ago, Valencia was showing signs of improvement from his injuries, according to the police department.
On Twitter, Orange County Sheriff John Mina called Valencia a hero.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Meghan, the kids and my Orlando police family. Officer Kevin Valencia risked his life for this community and paid the ultimate sacrifice," Mina said.
“He is a hero and will be remembered forever.”
Valencia leaves behind his wife and their two young sons.
