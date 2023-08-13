WATCH: Orlando police officers rescue driver trapped in car sinking into pond

Authorities say there were no reported injuries to anyone involved in the rescue.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A driver was pulled to safety last week by Orlando police officers after they were stuck in a car that was sinking into a retention pond.

On Aug. 6, Foxtrot units with the Orlando Police Department responded to a retention pond on the on-ramp to Intersate-4 East from 408 East, authorities say.

The police department said in a Facebook post that officials found a car with the driver inside of it after it drove over the embankment while trying to turn onto the on-ramp corner.

According to a video posted by the police department, the front half of the car was partially submerged in the pond and the driver was trying to break the window to get out of it.

WATER RESCUE: Special kudos to OPD Officers Crow, Harmon, Kissane and Peterson! Foxtrot units responded to a retention pond on the on-ramp to I4 East from 408 East. The vehicle which was occupied by a single driver drove over the embankment while attempting to negotiate the on-ramp corner. When units responded, the vehicle was partially submerged and the driver was attempting to break the window out. The four officers jumped into the water, broke out the window and pulled the occupant to safety just before the vehicle became fully submerged. Officers standing by with rope were able to help pull everyone out safely with no serious injuries. Great job, Officers! Posted by Orlando Police Department on Friday, August 11, 2023

Police asked if anyone was inside, but they initially didn't receive a response, the video shows. However, authorities were alerted that the driver was inside.

When the driver couldn't break the window and police realized the car was sinking, two officers are seen going into the water to try to save him.

After getting the man out of the car, another two police officers went into the water, helped break out the window and pulled the driver to safety before the car was fully underwater.

The police officers that did not go in the water were able to pull the other officers and the driver out with a rope, the video shows.

Authorities say there were no reported injuries to anyone involved in the rescue.