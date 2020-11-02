ORLANDO, Fla — Armed, dangerous – and on the run.

That's how police describe the man accused of gunning down an Under Armour employee Monday night at the Orlando International Premium Outlets on International Drive.

Now, officers are trying to find him.

WESH reports Daniel Everett was fired from the store earlier in the day, and police say he came back to shoot and kill the store manager.

According to WESH, police believe Everett had a hit list with other employees’ names, and officers are taking precautions to keep those people safe while they search for Everett.

“Detectives still have some leads that they are working and following as we speak,” Orlando Police Sergeant David Baker told WKMG.

Police tweeted Tuesday that anyone who sees Everett should call 911.

