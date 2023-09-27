Orlando police searching for shooter who opened fire on them and ran, department says

The officers were tracking a suspect who a man said robbed him at gunpoint.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are actively looking for a man who they say shot at officers and ran after a confrontation Tuesday night.

Just after 11 p.m., a resident came up to police in the area of Carter Street and Parramore Avenue saying they'd just been robbed at gunpoint, according to an Orlando Police Department news release. Officers tracked down the suspect based on the victim's description.

Before officers got out of their car, the man shot at them multiple times, police said. The officers got out of the car and started returning fire. The shooter then reportedly dropped his gun and ran.

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said the officers did not suffer any injuries.

"They're in good spirits," he said at a media briefing.

Police say they're still trying to find the shooter, and have been searching extensively for him. They describe the suspect as a Black man, about 6 feet tall, with a “slender, athletic build.” He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray shirt and a dark hat.

Police warn residents not to approach the man if they see him, but to contact police immediately.