ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon said that the department’s protocols were not followed when a school resource officer arrested two children at school, then went back to work while an internal affairs investigation was ongoing.

CBS affiliate WKMG said Rolon said Reserve Officer Dennis Turner shouldn’t have gone back to Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy the same day he arrested two 6-year-old kids.

"The administrative process to ensure that Reserve Officer Turner's extra-duty privileges had been terminated had not been followed. The original statements I made were based on the belief that my instructions had been received and followed," Rolon said in a statement.

The internal investigation started the same day two 6-year-olds were arrested at a charter school in Orlando.

"The officer's off-duty privileges at the school should have been removed on that day, but it did not occur until the following day, Friday, September 20, 2019," Rolon said in the statement.

The officer went back to work the day after the arrests happened but was taken off campus by noon.

Rolon said Turner didn’t follow their policy that requires an officer to ask for manager approval before arresting anyone under 12-years-old.

Turner was terminated the following Monday morning, Rolon confirmed during a news conference.

Kaia Rolle was handcuffed and arrested for throwing a tantrum at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy. Her grandmother, Meralyn Kirkland, claimed the girl had acted out due to a side effect of a lack of sleep from a medical condition.

