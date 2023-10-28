Orlando warehouse explosion that killed 4 should be worth $109K in workplace safety fines

Four people were killed and a fifth person was injured, outlets report.

ORLANDO, Fla. — An explosion at an Orlando warehouse that ignited fireworks and led to the deaths of four people should be worth $109,375 in workplace safety fines, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's OSHA division.

The fines come as OSHA found 12 safety violations at Florida-based Magic in the Sky linked to the explosion that happened in early December 2022. Four people were killed and a fifth person was injured, the Miami Herald reports. Their names were Landon Bourland, David Gonzalez, Lindsay Phillips and Elizabeth Tiralongo, whose ages ranged from 22 to 27. The fifth person who was hurt in the explosion, Lindsay Tallafuss, had burns over 60% of her body, her lawsuit claims.

The news outlet adds that records show Jacob Dell, who runs Magic in the Sky, is a defendant in seven pending civil lawsuits filed in connection to what happened at 901 Central Florida Pkwy.

Here is a list of some of the violations written in OSHA's Citation and Notification of Penalty:

"The employer did not complete a compilation of written process safety information."

"The employer did not perform an initial process hazard analysis."

"The employer did not develop and implement written operating procedures that provide clear instructions for safely conducting activities."

"Employers did not have a safety data sheet in the workplace for each hazardous chemical which they use."