VIDEO: Osceola County bus attendant stops potential thief

Editors note: The video above was edited to show the surveillance video only.

A bus attendant in Osceola County is being recognized for her bravery after stopping a potential bus robbery.

The school district posted a video that appears to show a man getting onto the bus after the driver leaves and the attendant stays behind to clean.

In the video, it appears the attendant makes a quick decision as she is running off the bus to turn on the break, making it difficult for the man to start the bus. Moments later, we see deputies arrive and the man surrenders.

The district noted that the man was on the run.

The brave attendant did not want to show her identity in the video but said from now on, she'll be using the buddy system and paying more attention to her surroundings.

The district says the incident happened after students were safely dropped off.