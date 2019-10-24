Deputies are searching for a Florida mom who vanished and never picked up her son from school.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are trying to find Nicole Montalvo.

Investigators say she was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday when she dropped off her son with his dad and grandparents on Hixon Avenue in St. Cloud.

Authorities say Montalvo was supposed to pick him up from Harmony Community School on Tuesday. But, investigators say she never showed up, and her cell phone has been turned off.

She was last known to be wearing blue jeans and a gray shirt.

Anyone who knows where Montalvo might be should call the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222.

