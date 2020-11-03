JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Over a pound of drugs were intercepted in South Florida Monday after authorities discovered golf clubs filled with cocaine.

U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Miami International Mail Facility intercepted nine golf clubs Monday arriving from Colombia. The golf clubs’ shafts were filled with the drug.

During the course of international mail inspections, CBP officers say they discovered the golf clubs were mailed from Colombia and destined for New York. One of the golf clubs’ shafts was drilled open and found to contain a white powder inside which later tested positive as cocaine.

The total weight of the cocaine was 1.14 pounds, according to CBP.

All inbound international mail is subject to inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. CBP inspects this mail to ensure compliance with federal laws and related federal regulations and policies.

To report suspicious activity to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, call 800- -232-5378.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Miami

