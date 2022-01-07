Florida to get brand new area code

You might have to adjust your phone's contact list!

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Palm Beach County is splitting up, though not quite.

The Florida Public Service Commission announced a new 728 area code for the county currently served by the 561 area code. A new three-digit number was needed, essentially, because of population growth and a lack of numbers to go around.

"Florida is fortunate to have great weather, a healthy economy, and a growing population—especially in beautiful Palm Beach County," said PSC Chairman Andrew Giles Fay in a statement. "As a result of Florida’s growth and the depletion of 561 phone numbers, the Commission has approved an additional area code to satisfy the growing consumer demand."

People who currently have a 561 area code will get to keep it, however, new phone customers or those needing new lines will get the 728 code. Everyone will have to dial the area code plus a seven-digit phone number to make local, 10-digit calls.

The PSC encourages everyone to begin programming 10-digit numbers into their systems to recognize the new 728 area code. This includes looking at equipment like life safety systems and medical monitoring devices, security alarms, speed dialers, voicemail services and more.