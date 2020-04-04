PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — He risked his life for others and now the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has to say goodbye to one of its deputies.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sergeant Jose Diaz Ayala, 38, died after battling COVID-19. The sheriff's office said Sgt. Diaz Ayala was battling other underlying health issues before he contracted COVID-19.

Sgt. Diaz Ayala began his career at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in July 2006. He was assigned to the Corrections Division where he worked as a corrections deputy until being promoted to sergeant in January 2016.

Sgt. Diaz Ayala leaves behind his three daughters, two sisters, his mother and father.

