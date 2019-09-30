LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Detectives hope a sketch can connect them to a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment.
It happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of 10th Avenue and N. F Street, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators believe the man got into the woman's apartment through an unlocked back door and sexually assaulted her. After he was confronted by a family member, he ran off.
The man is described as about 6-feet-tall between the age of 25 and 29 years old. He has a thin build, beard and was wearing a black hoodie and black jeans.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or use the sheriff's office's new app.
