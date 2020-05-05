No thanks: Florida sheriff's office posts TikTok video of massive gator

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office captioned the video, "HQ we're going to need back up... There's a big boy on the lose and we're minus one."

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — It's a no from us, too, Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

In a video posted to its Facebook, the sheriff's office reminded us why we don't want to go swimming in just any pond here in Florida. One word: alligators.

The TikTok video shows a massive gator loose near the side of a road, surrounded by deputies. The song playing underneath is the appropriate Bullwinkle Boyz classic, "Hell 2 da Naw."

We can't say we disagree. This is one alligator you don't want to see later.

HQ we’re going to need back up... There’s a big boy on the lose and we’re minus one. 🤣🦎🚫 #OnlyinPalmBeachCounty Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 4, 2020

