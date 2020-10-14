Palm Beach County worker suspended for flying Trump flag from government truck

The county prohibits engaging in political activity during work hours.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A Florida municipal worker was suspended without pay for flying a flag supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election from his government truck.

Palm Beach County suspended construction project specialist Randall Williams for five days for violating its rules against engaging in political activity during work hours.

A motorist spotted Williams driving his county truck with a Trump flag attached to the driver’s window last week and took a photo.

His bosses identified the 61-year-old Williams and suspended him.

"During a heated political season such as the one we find ourselves in now, it is imperative to remember that political activities must be done outside of working hours," County Engineer David Ricks said in a staff memo, without naming Williams, the Palm Beach Post reports.

Williams does not have a listed phone number and could not be reached for comment Wednesday. He's entitled to an appeal.

Palm Beach County suspends worker who flew Trump flag on county truck https://t.co/OV26faN552 — The Palm Beach Post (@pbpost) October 14, 2020

What other people are reading right now: