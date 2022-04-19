Palm Coast City Council votes to increase pay by at least 150 percent

The council members who voted for pay increases argued the new figures could help attract better candidates to the positions, WKMG-TV reports.

PALM COAST, Fla. — After hearing from residents who spoke against leaders giving themselves a significant raise, City Council members voted to increase their pay by at least 151 percent.

The vote passed 4 to 1 during the Palm Coast City Council meeting Tuesday, according to The Daytona Beach News-Journal. It reports council members would see an increase of 151 percent, while the mayor would get a bump of 163 percent.

Health benefits were included, as well.

"When you include yourself, no matter what your motivation is, it comes across as greed," one resident said during public comment, WKMG-TV reports.

Of about 20 people who spoke in opposition, there were some people who thought smaller pay raises would be OK — but the final amount still wasn't acceptable to those in attendance, according to the News-Journal. The newspaper reports the mayor currently receives $11,400 while City Council members get $9,600 — both were increased to $30,039.47 and $24,097.61, respectively.

City Councilman John Fanelli reportedly said he looked at 16 cities with similar populations to Palm Coast, which is estimated at about 86,000 people, to determine the new pay levels as an average.

