Palmetto police say a man crashed into a house before attempting to break into another home where a city commissioner lived.

Police say they tried to pull over the driver who was suspected of driving impaired near Palmetto Commissioner Brian Williams' home around 10 p.m. Thursday.

The man, later identified as 22-year-old Avelino Misreal Vasquez-Perez, allegedly continued to drive away and crashed into a home. Police quickly arrested a passenger, but the driver ran off, scaling a fence to get away.

Moments later, police received a call from Williams' daughter about an intruder breaking into their home.

Williams confronted Vasquez-Perez with a gun and told him to put his hands up and get on the ground, police say. The man allegedly tried to push past him, taking a swing at him. That's when Williams then shot the man twice, seriously injuring him.

Vasquez-Perez was taken to Blake Medical Center in stable condition.

Vasquez-Perez now faces charges for burglary, battery, and resisting arrest without violence. He could also face traffic charges from crashing into the home, the Palmetto police chief said.

Police said Williams acted in self-defense and will not face charges.

