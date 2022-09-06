Parents of 'Baby Holly' originally from Volusia County, moved to Texas before murder

Members of the family still live in Florida to this day and say they hope to meet Holly soon.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — After being missing for more than 40 years, the daughter of a couple killed in Houston was found alive and well, investigators say.

Holly Marie Clouse was found in Oklahoma where she is now a mother of five children after vanishing, KHOU 11 News reports. Her parents, Dean and Tina Linn Clouse were both found murdered in a rural part of Houston on Jan. 12, 1981.

Just a few months prior to the parents' death, the family moved to Texas from Volusia County, WESH explains. Members of the family still live in Florida to this day and say they hope to meet Holly soon.

“I'm like, oh my gosh! We found her! We found her,” Debbie Brooks, Holly's aunt, said to WESH.

The family reportedly knew nothing of the couple's death for more than four decades. They only learned last year of the bodies found murdered near Houston, positively identified as Dean and Tina Linn Clouse.

“It's very heartbreaking knowing that they had been killed that long ago and we never knew it. The bodies just dumped in the woods,” Brooks said to the media outlet.

Baby Holly was left at a church in Arizona after her parents were murdered and was raised by a family "who had nothing to with her disappearance," First Assistant Attorney General Brent Webster explained during a news conference Thursday.

But who exactly was the one who dropped the baby off? According to Webster, two women, dressed in white robes, part of a nomadic religious group were the ones who brought Holly to the church.

It wasn't long after until a member of the group called "Sister Susan" got in contact with the couple's family, claiming she had their car and wanted to return it in exchange for money.

"She further stated that Tina and Dean had joined their religious group and no longer wanted to have contact with their families," Webster explained.