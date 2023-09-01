Parking fees resume in select parts of Fort Myers Beach

Limited parking has been restored since Hurricane Ian wiped out the area.

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian wiped out Fort Myers Beach, parking fees are returning to parts of the beach in the New Year.

Parking and parking fees will resume in a few locations as recovery efforts continue, the city announced. If you're parking in the following areas, remember to get your wallets ready.

Under the Matanzas Pass Bridge in lots 1-4, in the downtown area including Old San Carlos Boulevard, Center Street and Estero Boulevard, and in the parking lot at the Waistin-A-Way beach access on Estero Boulevard just south of Crescent Street. Town parking zones are 2390, 2391, 2392 and 2393.

The city monitors parking spaces seven days a week, including holidays. People who park in the listed parking lots are able to pay by phone using the PassPort Parking app. Drivers can also manage parking at ppprk.com.