Families of students killed in Parkland shooting to tour school years after massacre

Tour requests from staff members and students who survived the shooting will reportedly be handled by the school district.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Families of students who were part of the 17 killed and survivors of the Parkland shooting are being given the opportunity to tour the school where the massacre took place in 2018.

Over the next several days, the family members and others who decided to view the site before it's altered can do so, CBS News reports. They will reportedly be accompanied by prosecutors and victim advocates from the Broward State Attorney's Office, Broward County Sheriff's Office officials and the liaison advocate for the Broward County School District.

The visits began on Wednesday, July 5 and will likely continue into the next coming weeks.

Thirty-four people listed as victims in the mass shooting prosecution are allowed to visit but not all are actually planning on doing it, according to the Miami Herald.

One of the first to visit the school was Tony Montalto, CBS News explains. His daughter Gina was one of the 17 lives lost in the shooting started by gunman Nikolas Cruz.

Officials with Broward County Public Schools and community members have reportedly voiced their wantings to demolish the school after visitation ends. The space will reportedly remain empty.

Cruz was sentenced to life in prison without parole back in November 2022. Families of the 17 killed and the additional 17 who were wounded were able to address him face to face, letting out grief and anger, just days before the sentencing.

Those killed in the attack were students Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque, Nicholas Dworet, Jaime Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

Teacher Scott Beigel, athletic director Chris Hixon and assistant football coach and security guard Aaron Feis were also killed in the shooting.