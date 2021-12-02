Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff to honor 17 lost in Parkland mass shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags throughout Florida to be lowered at half-staff Sunday to mark three years since the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.
DeSantis issued the proclamation Friday to honor the "17 innocent lives lost" after a gunman opened fire at the school in what is one of the state's most tragic days.
'We will never forget the heroes who risked and sacrificed their lives to protect Parkland students, teachers, staff and families, including Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's teachers and faculty, who heroically ran toward danger to help save the lives of their students," DeSantis wrote.
The governor also asked all residents to pause for a moment of silence at 3:00 p.m. on Feb. 14th.
"As a solemn sign of remembrance and to honor the 17 innocent lives lost during the tragedy at @MSDHighSchool three years ago, I’ve directed the flags of the United States and the State of Florida be flown at half-staff throughout the state on Sunday, February 14," the governor tweeted.
All flags in the state of Florida should be lowered Sunday from sunrise until sunset.
