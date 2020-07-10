x
Florida

Court documents ask Parkland parents to prove mental anguish

One mother who lost her daughter in the shooting said the demand was “harassing, burdensome" and an invasion of privacy.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Parents who sued a school district after their children died in a mass shooting at a Florida high school are being asked to turn over psychiatric records to prove they've suffered mental anguish. 

The Broward County school district's demand is included in a recent court filing. 

Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff lost her teenage daughter in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. She called the demand “harassing, burdensome" and an invasion of privacy.

The demand is one of about 75 questions are being asked to address. A hearing is planned for Thursday. 

