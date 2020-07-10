Court documents ask Parkland parents to prove mental anguish

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Parents who sued a school district after their children died in a mass shooting at a Florida high school are being asked to turn over psychiatric records to prove they've suffered mental anguish.
The Broward County school district's demand is included in a recent court filing.
Broward school board member Lori Alhadeff lost her teenage daughter in the Feb. 14, 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. She called the demand “harassing, burdensome" and an invasion of privacy.
The demand is one of about 75 questions are being asked to address. A hearing is planned for Thursday.
What other people are reading right now:
- Legendary performer Eddie Van Halen dies at 65
- What time is the vice presidential debate tonight?
- Local doctors say 'don't let your guard down' after CDC says COVID-19 can go airborne
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Suspected sinkhole in Pasco County continues to get bigger
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter