Widow of teacher killed in Parkland high school shooting elected to school board

PARKLAND, Fla. — The widow of a teacher killed in the 2018 Florida high school massacre has won election to that county’s school board.
Debra Hixon easily won election Tuesday to the nine-member Broward County school board.
She is the widow of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School athletic director Chris Hixon, who was killed trying to rescue students. She joins Lori Alhadeff, whose 14-year-old daughter Alyssa also died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting.
Fourteen students and three staff members were killed. Debra Hixon is a longtime educator.
She currently runs a maritime technology and marine science program at a suburban Fort Lauderdale high school.
