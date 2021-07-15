Portion of apartment building roof collapses in South Florida

No injuries have been reported.

MIAMI-DADE, Fla. — A South Florida apartment complex is being evacuated after a partial roof collapse, according to multiple reports.

WFOR reports that rescue crews have responded to the three-story Royalton on the Green Apartments building in Miami-Dade.

It's still unclear as to why the roof collapsed. No injuries have been reported, according to NBC Miami.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.