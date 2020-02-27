PASCO COUNTY, Fla — K-9 Phi may not be what you picture when you think of a K-9 deputy.

He’s not an intimidating attack dog. He’s an adorable yellow lab that searches for missing people.

That’s exactly what he was doing when he was bitten by a water moccasin Thursday in the Everglades. The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Phi was given antivenom and he’s expected to make a full recovery.

Phi was assisting the FBI in its ongoing search for missing baby Andrew – the infant who hasn’t been seen since his father was accused of murdering his mother, grandmother and great-grandmother in South Florida.

