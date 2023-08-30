Passenger goes overboard on Wonder of the Seas; search ongoing

The cruise ship left Port Canaveral on Sunday and was just south of Cuba in the Caribbean.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — A passenger on the world's largest cruise ship is missing after going overboard on Tuesday – before Hurricane Idalia crashed into Florida's west coast.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean explained a guest went overboard on Wonder of the Seas earlier in the week.

Crews immediately started searching for the person, with a rescue operation ongoing at this time. Local authorities were also called in to help.

"Out of respect for the family, we will not share further details about this unfortunate event," the spokesperson wrote.

According to WKMG-TV, the cruise ship left Port Canaveral on Sunday and was just south of Cuba in the Caribbean, the CruiseMapp website showed. The ship is scheduled to return on Sept. 3.

The ship reportedly weighs more than 230,000 tons and is able to hold nearly 7,000 passengers at once.