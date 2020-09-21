Patriots running back James White's father killed in South Florida crash

White's father, Tyrone White, was a Miami-Dade Police captain.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — The father of New England Patriots’ running back James White has been killed in a car crash in Florida.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Tyrone White died at the scene of a two-car crash in Cooper City, Florida, around 1 p.m. Sunday.

When crews arrived on scene, one car was flipped over and the other was on fire, according to a release. The sheriff's office and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue provided medical assistance to those injured ahead of Air-Rescue responding.

The Miami-Dade Police Department Director says Tyrone White's wife, Lisa, is hospitalized.

Authorities did not provide additional details about the condition of the second person who was transported to a hospital after the crash. Traffic Homicide detectives are still investigating what led up to the crash and additional information will be released when available.

James White was inactive for Sunday’s game against Seattle following the crash. Former teammate, and now Buccaneer, Tom Brady expressed his condolences to White Sunday night.

"We are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend," Brady wrote.

