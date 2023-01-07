x
Florida

Jacksonville man sporting mullet playing National Anthem guitar solo before Jags game being called 'most Duval thing ever'

Paul Wane of Jacksonville crushed his guitar solo of the "Star Spangled Banner" before the Jaguars, Titans game and the Internet loves it. | "Only in Duval."
Credit: First Coast News
Paul Wane of Jacksonville playing the Star Spangled Banner on Saturday before the Jaguars vs. Titans game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Paul Wane of Jacksonville showed out Saturday night on national TV before the Jaguars, Tennessee Titans game. The guitarist killed his solo of the "Star Spangled Banner" before the game. 

Minutes after the performance, social media lit up with comments singing his praises with many saying "it doesn't get more Jacksonville than that." He rocked a mullet, wearing wraparound sunglasses, a Jags jersey, and playing a guitar painted with the US flag and a red, white and blue guitar strap. What screams DUUUVAL more than that?

