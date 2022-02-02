Peacock problems? Miami-Dade County decides to water down laws protecting the birds

Some neighbors love the colorful birds, but others complain of their droppings, noise and even damage caused when they roost on cars or houses.

MIAMI — Peacocks could soon be on the outs in some Miami-Dade neighborhoods after the county commission agreed to loosen a law protecting the birds.

The 20-year-old law still protects peacocks from harm, but commissioners agreed Tuesday to allow cities to opt-out of the rules if they present appropriate plans to humanely remove the divisive birds from areas where they're not wanted.

“Mating season is when we get the most complaints. They get very aggressive,” sponsor Raquel Regalado said to the Miami Herald, whose District 7 boundaries include areas where peacocks roam the sidewalks. “They lay their eggs, they build their nests, they peck the cars.”

Some neighbors love the colorful birds, but others complain of their droppings, noise and even damage caused when they roost on cars or houses.

“In my district, we learn to live with these peacocks,” Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins said to the media outlet, representing Palmetto Bay, which designates itself as a bird sanctuary.

“They almost become a part of the community. I know our residents lose it when anyone harms any of these peacocks.”

Non-native species in the Sunshine State have the habit of staying past their welcome, where the state wildlife commission has encouraged the killing of iguanas and Burmese pythons, The Associated Press reports.

The peafowl ordinance was adopted in 2001 forbidding the killing or capturing of a flock of peacocks in south Miami-Dade, AP explains. Homeowners were allowed to remove them, and one neighborhood did just that in 2020 — they moved the excess of peacocks out of the area.

State laws reportedly prevent non-native species from being released back into the while, but the problem is many sanctuaries won't take them.

“We searched statewide for a sanctuary or zoo that would accept them,” Assistant Director Kathy Labrada said to the Miami Herald. “The alternative is humane euthanasia.”

Regalado's initial attempt to repeal the peafowl ordinance completely was faced with resistance from commissioners "as it became clear the change would likely mean an end to many peacocks," the Miami Herald explained.

After an agreement was made allowing cities to humanely move the birds, Regalado said there's now a challenge for municipal leaders — finding places to relocate them.

“This really is not about killing,” she said to the Miami Herald. “This is about moving.”